Elephant Rumblings: Harris among trio striving to debut in 2024

Martin Gallegos at MLB.com discussed three prospects vying to make their big league debuts in 2024, or possibly even make the A’s Opening Day roster out of Spring Training.

Topping the list is A’s 10th ranked prospect, Brett Harris. The 25-year-old third baseman has demonstrated strong defense and a sound plate approach. Drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 draft, Harris batted .279 with an .807 OPS through 105 games in Double- and Triple-A last year.

Currently ranked 18th among A’s prospects, right handed pitcher Jack Perkins has risen quickly in the A’s system since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. The 24-year-old quickly graduated from High-A Lansing to Double-A Midland early in the 2023 season. He later impressed in the Arizona Fall League, making ten appearances without allowing an earned run with the Mesa Solar Sox.

Gallegos describes 22nd ranked prospect Max Schuemann as a “true super-utility man.” The 26-year-old graduated to Triple-A Las Vegas in 2023, where he slashed .277/.402/.429 through 103 games. Schuemann wasn’t taken by another club in the last Rule 5 draft, so he’ll get a shot at earning a debut in green and gold this year.

With pitchers and catchers reporting in just a couple of weeks, we’ll soon see if these prospects can keep making strides towards an MLB debut.

