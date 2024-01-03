Athletics expected to sign 3 of Baseball America’s Top 50 international prospects

The 2024 international signing period will open on January 15 and the Oakland Athletics are expected to sign three of the top 50 prospects according to Baseball America. The Athletics have been linked to outfielder Jeremy Denaud and shortstop Edgar Montero from the Dominican Republic, along with outfielder Jose Ramos who is from Venezuela.

Denaud is ranked 32nd on Baseball America’s list and has plenty of power potential although some adjustments may need to be made.

Denaud stood out early on for his athletic frame and power potential. Some scouts like his hitting ability, while others thought he got pull-happy and would need to make adjustments to make more contact against live pitching with a power-over-hit profile. He’s an average runner who has trained as a center fielder but is trending toward a future in an outfield corner.

Montero comes in at No. 36 on BA’s list. He is profiled as a shortstop currently, but may need to shift to third base as he continues to fill out.

For some scouts, Montero has been a player trending in the right direction, drawing praise for his mix of hitting ability and power potential from the left side. Others thought he would hit for power but that it came with a tendency for his swing to get big, leading to swing-and-miss risk. Montero has an above-average arm and has the actions to stick in the infield, though as he has gotten bigger, he has looked more likely to head to third base.

Jose Ramos checks in right behind Montero at No. 37 and has plus speed and an improving arm. There are questions about his bat, but he has shown some improvements and could develop into an intriguing prospect.

An athletic center fielder, Ramos moves around well in the outfield, with at least plus speed and what should become an average arm as he gets stronger. Early on, some scouts had concerns about the swing-and-miss in Ramos’ game and a pull-heavy approach, but those highest on him have seen improvements with both his contact skills and strength to become a more consistent hitter.

The A’s made a splash in the 2023 signing period with the additions of Luis Morales and Darling Fernandez. Morales made his pro debut in 2023 and made it all the way to High A. He is one of the franchise’s more intriguing prospects heading into the 2024 season.