Elephant Rumblings: A Tale of Two Cities

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

A lot of folks were watching football yesterday. As the San Francisco 49ers made their third consecutive NFC Championship appearance en route to the Super Bowl, I couldn’t help but think about the Raiders fans in Oakland who lost their team—yet again—in 2020. To Las Vegas, no less.

No matter the sport, it seems like the city across the bay gets all the nice things these days, be it three World Series trophies in five years, a perennial contender on the gridiron, or the Warriors, who transformed what a basketball franchise can be—right next door to the Coliseum—and then headed for the land of Rice-A-Roni.

If it makes you feel better that the Giants are in disarray, the Warriors at a low ebb, and the Niners might again fail to go the distance, more power to you. If not, well hey—the A’s did just grab a former Giants arm over the weekend. That’s right: a real major league ballplayer!

Have a wonderful week, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest: