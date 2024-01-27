Athletics reportedly sign Alex Wood

The A’s added another arm to their ranks this evening as the club reportedly reached agreement with left-hander Alex Wood on a deal:

Free agent LHP Alex Wood and the Athletics are reportedly in agreement on a deal. pic.twitter.com/cUd3wrWblX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 28, 2024

We don’t have any official confirmation at this point but the addition adds an experienced arm to a young group of pitchers.

Wood spent the past three years across the Bay playing for the rival Giants. His first year was something of a renaissance for the 33-year old, but he couldn’t carry that over to 2022 as he struggled. He bounced back a bit last season but split time between the ‘pen and the starting rotation (12 starts vs 17 relief outings).

We don’t know the plan for Wood yet, whether it’s as a starter or a bullpen role, but the addition should help add some stability to whichever group he joins.

More to come…