Jacob Wilson is the only A’s prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list

Prospect list season continued Friday with the reveal of MLB Pipeline’s preseason Top 100 list. The Oakland Athletics had just one player make the cut in shortstop Jacob Wilson who came in at No. 68.

Oakland took Wilson with the sixth pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Wilson appeared in 26 games and finished the season at High A while hitting .333/.391/.475 in 111 plate appearances. It will be interesting to see where the A’s send Wilson to start the 2024 season and he could move quickly through the system with a possible debut as soon as 2025.

There were a couple of notable omissions for the A’s in the Top 100. Mason Miller missed the cut in large part due to another injury plagued season in 2023. Miller would have likely exhausted his rookie eligibility if not for a forearm injury last May. There is no questioning his stuff, but he has thrown just 72 1⁄ 3 innings as a professional since 2021. He was impressive during his brief stint in the majors posting a 3.78 ERA and a 3.47 FIP to go along with a 27.3% strikeout rate in 33 1⁄ 3 innings. The A’s are planning to use Miller in relief at least to start the 2024 season in hopes of managing his workload while keeping him healthy.

Luis Morales is another prospect that has had some helium this offseason, but not enough to land on MLB Pipeline’s list. Morales turned heads with his performance early last season and the club wasted no time sending him to full season ball. Combined, he posted a 2.86 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 44 innings and finished the season at High A. He could be added to the list at some point this season.