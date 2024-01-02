Elephant Rumblings: Roster predictions incoming

Happy new year, everyone! Hope it’s been going good for you all so far.
The calendar has turned to a new year, and along with the yearly celebration of new beginnings people will begin thinking even more about the upcoming season. We are after all just weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting. It’ll sneak up on you if you’re not paying attention. Expect to see more and more predictions and guesses about the Opening Day roster, comment and debate below!
MLB News
- Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic
- Japanese closer Kazuto Taguchi interested in making jump to MLB
- Blue Jays interested in Joc Pederson
- Nine storylines that will shape the 2024 season
- Today in baseball history
Best of Twitter
Next date on the calendar:
The A’s have a January 15th deadline for a new ballpark “binding agreement” to stay on revenue sharing.— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) January 2, 2024
Have they satisfied that already?https://t.co/iYeJwFwtLF
Ballers are adding while the A’s are… well, yeah:
The Ballers recently added another infielder to the roster. https://t.co/ZrLFDc2Dq1— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) January 2, 2024
The veteran on the roster speaks about goals for the rebuilding club:
At the end of the 2023 season, Aledmys Díaz talked about the team’s expectations for 2024. Here’s what he said, along with projections for his upcoming campaign. https://t.co/QSjR3Dcz3g— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) January 1, 2024
