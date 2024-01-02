Elephant Rumblings: Roster predictions incoming

Happy new year, everyone! Hope it’s been going good for you all so far.

The calendar has turned to a new year, and along with the yearly celebration of new beginnings people will begin thinking even more about the upcoming season. We are after all just weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting. It’ll sneak up on you if you’re not paying attention. Expect to see more and more predictions and guesses about the Opening Day roster, comment and debate below!

Best of Twitter

Next date on the calendar:

The A’s have a January 15th deadline for a new ballpark “binding agreement” to stay on revenue sharing.



Have they satisfied that already?https://t.co/iYeJwFwtLF — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) January 2, 2024

Ballers are adding while the A’s are… well, yeah:

The Ballers recently added another infielder to the roster. https://t.co/ZrLFDc2Dq1 — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) January 2, 2024

The veteran on the roster speaks about goals for the rebuilding club: