Elephant Rumblings: A’s seen visiting Sutter Park in Sacramento

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
OAKLAND ATHLETICS VS SACRAMENTO RIVERCATS Photo by RAY CHAVEZ/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, the A’s brass visited Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, raising questions as to whether the home of the Giants Triple-A affiliate Sacramento Rivercats could host A’s home games during the 2025 through 2027 seasons. The A’s lease at the Coliseum ends after 2024, and the new ballpark planned for the Las Vegas Strip is not expected to open until the 2028 season.

Per Michael Nowels at The Mercury News, a delegation representing the A’s was sighted by CBS Sacramento’s Andrew Haubner.

A welcome message to A’s officials, including owner John Fisher, was displayed on the stadium’s video board.

Nowels also quoted Sacramento leaders who told the Sacramento Bee that they welcome the prospect of hosting the A’s during their transition period.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “I know if this were to occur, that it would be a major success.”

West Sacramento mayor Martha Guerrero told the Bee, “We are thrilled to embrace the A’s and look forward to the exciting prospect of collaborating during this pivotal phase as they work on their magnificent ballpark in Las Vegas.”

The Rivercats were the A’s Triple-A affiliate from 2000-2014. The NBA’s Sacramento Kings have been majority owners of the Rivercats and Sutter Health Park since 2022.

Mick Akers at the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the A’s are looking at a site in Salt Lake City, Utah in addition to Sutter Health Park.

