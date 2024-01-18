Elephant Rumblings: Gelof ranked as top-10 second baseman

Welcome to Thursday, everyone! The work week is almost over and the weekend is right around the corner.

In anticipation for the coming season, MLB network has been ranking each position, putting together a top-10 list for each position. Unsurprisingly, the Athletics haven’t had any of their players on any of these top-10 lists. Until yesterday.

Oakland finally landed a player on one of these lists, and it’s rookie sensation Zack Gelof. The rookie second baseman came in ranking as the ninth-best second baseman in the game today. And it’s well-deserved after Gelof’s killer debut. After getting promoted to the majors after the All-Star break, Gelof slashed .267/.337/.504 with 14 home runs and 14 steals in just 69 games.

Based off that terrific debut, Gelof could probably reach the 30-homer mark in his sophomore season. Add in the steals and Gelof could be the first 30/30 player since Jose Canseco in 1988. It’s nice that Gelof’s amazing debut didn’t go completely unnoticed by national folks who might have not heard of Gelof.

If Gelof can carry over his performance from last year into 2024, the A’s will have a clear-cut middle of the order bat, something they’ve been sorely lacking in recent seasons. Unfortunately Gelof is likely to be the only Athletic on any of these top-10 lists, but hopefully he’ll be joined on the list with a fellow Athletic in the near future.

