Mason Miller headlines four Athletics prospects on Baseball America’s Top 100

Prospect list season continued Wednesday with the release of Baseball America’s Top 100 preseason list. The Oakland Athletics are well-represented with four players making the cut.

Right-hander Mason Miller is the only one of the four to land in the Top 50 at No. 45. Tyler Soderstrom, who was five at-bats away from exhausting his rookie eligibility, lands at No. 73. 2023 first round pick Jacob Wilson checks in at No. 76. Right-hander Luis Morales rounds out the list at No. 79.

Miller would likely be much higher if not for the amount of injuries he has suffered throughout his brief time as a professional. Baseball America mentions his “front of the rotation” stuff, but cites his injury history as the only negative. The Athletics are reportedly planning to use Miller in a relief role in 2024 in hopes of keeping him healthy while also accumulating some innings.

Soderstrom has been a fixture on prospect lists for the last couple of years. After posting good numbers at High A and Double A in 2022, he plateaued at Triple A last season producing an 88 wRC+ in 335 plate appearances. The A’s still pushed him to the majors where he struggled hitting just .160/.232/.240 with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 35 wRC+ while moving between catcher, first base and DH. He will be competing for a job in spring training, but it is still a little hard to see where he fits into the big picture.

The A’s used the No. 6 overall pick on Wilson last July and he put together a solid pro debut. Baseball America thinks that he could move quickly through Oakland’s system.

Morales has been a hot name ever since he signed a $3 million deal with the club during last year’s international signing period. He finished the season at High A, but logged just 44 innings total. Baseball America cites his electric stuff, but says that he needs to show that he can maintain it over long stretches in the upcoming season.

The A’s didn’t have any prospects among BA’s 15 prospects that just missed the top 100, but Denzel Clarke, Joe Boyle and Lawrence Butler all received votes.