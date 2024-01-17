Elephant Rumblings: Hernaiz “100 percent ready” for big league debut

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A’s ninth ranked prospect Darell Hernaiz is headed to Spring Training with confidence, ready to compete for a spot on Oakland’s Opening Day roster.

Martin Gallegos at MLB.com noted yesterday that the 22-year-old shortstop shot up the A’s system in 2023, slashing .321/.386/.456 through 131 games in Double- and Triple-A ball. Hernaiz landed on the A’s 40-man roster this offseason, and he’ll be up against the likes of Nick Allen for the shortstop job this spring.

Feeling solid on his bat-to-ball skills, Hernaiz said that he’ll turn his focus to improving his power a bit and stealing “a lot more” than the 13 bases he bagged in 2023.

The fifth round pick from 2019 who came to the A’s in the Cole Irvin trade also expressed willingness to play at second or third base if a spot opens up for him outside of his customary position.

“I’ve worked for it my whole life, so I’m ready and I’m confident,” Hernaiz told MLB Network Radio.

Good luck in camp, Darell Hernaiz!

Another political donation disclosed.

Steve Yeager received $10,000 from the A's in his C&E report. https://t.co/JZSxPw1IAm — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) January 17, 2024

This tough guy got a couple cookies, too.

This is one disclosure I was waiting to see. State Senator Fabian Doñate got a $2K donation from the A's. He voted yes even after this exchange. https://t.co/wpgDbOaYzZ pic.twitter.com/Iv53GCgMxL — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 16, 2024

Beer me, Garth!