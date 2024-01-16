Elephant Rumblings: A’s add talent through international signings

Happy Tuesday, AN!

Yesterday the international signing period officially opened up, allowing teams to put pen to paper and sign some prospects. Pretty much all of these kids are younger than 20 years old, so don’t go expecting to see these guys in the big leagues anytime soon.

The two big names the A’s reeled in were infielder Edgar Montero, and outfielder Jose Ramos. Montero ranked as the 43rd ranked prospect in the class and Ramos wasn’t too far behind at #47 on the top 50 list. Both happen to be 17 and will likely rise the ranks together.

Montero is a switch-hitting middle infielder that scouts believe can handle shortstop. Here’s what MLB.com said about Montero’s bat skills:

“He has plus bat speed from each side of the plate and sprays the ball all over the field. Using a fluid, compact swing, Montero routinely barrels pitches up, hitting the ball with authority to all fields.”

Sounds perfect. Again, at only 17 years old, don’t expect to see him in the majors anytime soon.

The other big prospect the A’s reeled in, Jose Ramos is a speedy outfielder that has good instincts in the field. Scouts believe he’ll be able to stick there long term, a nice indication of his defensive prowess. And here’s MLB.com said about his bat:

“The Venezuelan outfielder sports one of the smoothest left-handed swings in this class. Ramos uses his mechanically sound swing to drive balls into the gap in batting practice and games. He consistently makes hard contact and has shown flashes of home run power, all while having a good feel for the strike zone.”

Again, sounds good, but it’s a long way to the major leagues. But it’s encouraging to see the club adding talented kids to a farm system that’s always in need of more talent. Montero and Ramos weren’t the only ones the club signed today, either:

A's have signed Dominican SS Edgar Montero, Venezuelan OFs Jose Ramos & Sebastian Rojas, Cuban RHP Erick Matos, Venezuelan Cs Azzael Pacheco & Alejandro Pereira, SS Samuel Gonzalez, LHP Franco Zabaleta and RHPs Yohandri Contreras, Celso Lopez, Oliver Sirotti & Nathan Arends — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) January 16, 2024

We’ll be going into more depth on this year’s class of players later, but for now the club has more talent today than it did at the beginning of the week.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

There’ll always be a place in my heart for Ron Washington:

"They were real fans"



Ron Washington still has love for the @Athletics



▶️ https://t.co/ghkoSc9IiM pic.twitter.com/aox0BxfCSb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 15, 2024

If you don’t follow him, start today:

Another interesting player the club signed today: