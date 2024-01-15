 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics reportedly sign Edgar Montero, Jose Ramos as international signing period opens

Oakland is expected to sign 16 players in the international market over the next couple of days.

Major League Baseball’s international signing period opened Monday and the Oakland Athletics are expected to add four of Baseball America’s Top 100 bonus list. The A’s haven’t confirmed any signings yet, but reports suggest that they have signed shortstop Edgar Montero, outfielder Jose Ramos and right-hander Erick Matos.

Montero is shortstop that may eventually have to move to third base. Baseball America says that he is a player “that is trending in the right direction” and has drawn praise for his hitting ability and power potential. MLB Pipeline reports that Montero agreed to a $1.2 million signing bonus.

Ramos is a 6’1” outfielder out of Venezuela. He is lauded for his potential at the plate and possesses a smooth swing from the left side. He makes hard contact and has the potential to show more home run power in the future. He is a good defender that has a real chance of sticking in center field. He is ranked No. 47 on MLB Pipeline’s top 50.

Matos is a big 6’4” right-hander out of Cuba. He has hit 94 mph with his fastball and has plenty of room to grow. Reports say he has a good curveball to go along with the heater.

The Athletics also signed outfielder Sebastian Rojas who is ranked No. 73 on Baseball America’s top bonus list. Rojas is out of Venezuela and is another center field prospect with good speed.

Others mentioned include right-handed pitchers Yohandri Contreras and Celso Lopez along with catcher Azzael Pacheco. Pacheco reportedly received a $350,000 signing bonus.

The Athletic reports that the A’s will announce 16 signings over the next couple of days and plan to make additional signings in the Asian market later in 2024.

Update - Another signing is left-hander Franco Zabaleta.

