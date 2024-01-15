Elephant Rumblings: Happy International Signing Day

Happy MLK Day, Athletics Nation!

And Happy International Signing Day, as well. A’s fans don’t often get to celebrate fun stuff like splashy free agent signings, but the A’s are expected to ink three international prospects among Baseball America’s top 50.

Our own Kris Willis recently gave a great rundown on the prospects linked to the A’s—all three of them position players—and I’m sure he won’t miss a beat as the moves are being made.

Jesse Sanchez at MLB.com also put up an International Signing Day guide yesterday if you’re looking for a broader view of who’s in play and what other teams around the league might be doing.

Have a wonderful holiday, AN.

