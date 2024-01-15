Elephant Rumblings: Happy International Signing Day

Happy MLK Day, Athletics Nation!
And Happy International Signing Day, as well. A’s fans don’t often get to celebrate fun stuff like splashy free agent signings, but the A’s are expected to ink three international prospects among Baseball America’s top 50.
Our own Kris Willis recently gave a great rundown on the prospects linked to the A’s—all three of them position players—and I’m sure he won’t miss a beat as the moves are being made.
Jesse Sanchez at MLB.com also put up an International Signing Day guide yesterday if you’re looking for a broader view of who’s in play and what other teams around the league might be doing.
Have a wonderful holiday, AN.
A’s Coverage:
- Projecting A’s Miguel Andújar for 2024
- Oakland Athletics offseason slowly coming together as international signing period approaches
MLB News & Interest:
- All you need to know about today’s International Signing Day
- DREAM Series participants living MLK’s legacy of brotherhood, unity
- MLB exec Reagins driving force behind DREAM Series
- Sluggers who could make a run at 500 homers
- West Notes: Astros, Padres, Dodgers
- Trade Candidate: Ha-Seong Kim
- Dylan Cease Rumors: Dodgers, Busch, Orioles, Yankees
- Free Agent Faceoff: Tim Anderson/Amed Rosario
- Angels Sign Richie Martin To Minor League Deal
- Blue Jays Reportedly “Monitoring” Blake Snell’s Market
- Today in Baseball History
Loading comments...