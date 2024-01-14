Elephant Rumblings: Four players tracking towards Hall of Fame induction

Voting results for the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot will be revealed live on MLB Network on Tuesday, January 23. While many voters choose not to make their ballots public, those that do are complied in Ryan Thibodaux’s excellent Hall of Fame tracker. As we sit just over a week away from the announcement, just over 40% of the vote has been made public and four players are currently tracking to gain induction.

Those include newcomers Adrian Beltre (98.7%) and Joe Mauer (83.4%) who are both in their first year on the ballot. Former Rockies first baseman Todd Helton (82.8%) is also on track for induction as is closer Billy Wagner (79.6%). Helton is in his sixth year on the ballot while Wagner is in his ninth.

Players need to gain at least 75 percent of the vote in order to gain induction. Two other players have cracked the 70 percent threshold on the tracker. Gary Sheffield (74.5%) is in his 10th and final year on the ballot. Andruw Jones (71.3%) is in his seventh.

