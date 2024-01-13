Elephant Rumblings: A’s to host “Fireside Chat” in Vegas this month

The Vegas Chamber announced Thursday night that they’ll be hosting a fireside chat in Las Vegas with the Oakland Athletics January 24 in which the franchise’s leadership will “address the [Las Vegas] community for the first time.”

The A’s have gone radio silently in recent weeks after indefinitely delaying their planned stadium renderings reveal. Since then, there have been rumors about John Fisher’s inability to secure a robust financing package to build the proposed new stadium.

It’s unclear what topics they will and will not cover at the talk but my guess is they’ll try to dodge questions about the design and financing until they have official announcements scheduled. One thing that is clear is that it’ll cost more than a pretty penny to get into the event. So much for the “community.”

The A's will be addressing the community for the first time (if you forget about the whole 'suing teachers' thing). But, if you want to hear about their plans for the stadium they want the public to pay for, it will cost you... #SchoolsOverStadiums #Priorities https://t.co/zTqGtfRhm0 pic.twitter.com/s6GPGv3xnX — Schools Over Stadiums (@EduOverStadiums) January 12, 2024

I don’t know about y’all but you can count me out of paying $100+ to watch Dave Kaval and Jeremy Aguero lie to my face in person; I already see enough of that in the media. Hopefully, there’ll be a live stream somewhere and Athletics Nation can get some good roast-worthy content out of it.

Thoughts and prayers for all the Vegas singles being catfished by Jeremy Aguero https://t.co/lVaXwhTyae — Sad A’s Fan (@SadAsFan) January 12, 2024

Highly presumptuous statement from the team.

