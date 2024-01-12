Elephant Rumblings: A’s contributions to Nevada politicians disclosed

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

There are many “first rules” of politics, but one I recall hearing is that one should always reward their allies and punish their adversaries. The A’s appear to be going by the rulebook in rewarding Nevada politicians who voted “yes” on stadium funding bill SB1 with campaign contributions.

Jason Burke at SI.com detailed some of the recent public disclosures that indicate the A’s made campaign contributions totaling $23 thousand to four public officials. Three of them are Nevada legislators who voted for SB1. The fourth is Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. Clark County has provided $120 million in bonds for the stadium project.

Naft appeared skeptical of the proposal back in April 2023.

“Asking for” and getting are two very different things. https://t.co/i8A0zjUYSp — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) April 21, 2023

If the A’s support for Naft moved the needle in their favor, then it was $10 thousand very well spent.

The deadline for disclosures is January 15, so there may be more to come.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

