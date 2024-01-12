Elephant Rumblings: A’s contributions to Nevada politicians disclosed

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
There are many “first rules” of politics, but one I recall hearing is that one should always reward their allies and punish their adversaries. The A’s appear to be going by the rulebook in rewarding Nevada politicians who voted “yes” on stadium funding bill SB1 with campaign contributions.
Jason Burke at SI.com detailed some of the recent public disclosures that indicate the A’s made campaign contributions totaling $23 thousand to four public officials. Three of them are Nevada legislators who voted for SB1. The fourth is Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. Clark County has provided $120 million in bonds for the stadium project.
Naft appeared skeptical of the proposal back in April 2023.
“Asking for” and getting are two very different things. https://t.co/i8A0zjUYSp— Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) April 21, 2023
If the A’s support for Naft moved the needle in their favor, then it was $10 thousand very well spent.
The deadline for disclosures is January 15, so there may be more to come.
Have a wonderful weekend, AN.
- Today in Baseball History
Best of X:
Perez will be back this spring.
The A's have signed catcher Carlos Perez to a minor league deal with a spring training invite & assigned him to Triple-A @AviatorsLV. He put up a .226/.293/.357 slash line in 68 games for the A's last season. Good chance he ends up backing up Langeliers in Oakland again this year pic.twitter.com/GRwXwZnkxY— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) January 11, 2024
Under.
The over/under win total for the A’s is set at 57.5. Which one are you taking? pic.twitter.com/ss4Wc6hJNU— Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) January 11, 2024
Ballers will be at Fans Fest.
The OAKLAND Ballers believe “that the true value of a sports team is its power to bring people together.”— Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) January 11, 2024
Well come February 24th at Jack London Square, they’ll be doing their part to do just that!
On behalf of the Oakland 68’s & us at The Last Dive Bar we welcome the Ballers… pic.twitter.com/zZndM0ba2l
