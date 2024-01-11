 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paul Blackburn signs one-year deal avoiding arbitration

The A’s avoided arbitration with all of their eligible players this offseason.

MLB: SEP 26 Athletics at Twins Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics announced that they have come to terms with right-hander Paul Blackburn on a one-year deal thus avoiding arbitration. Blackburn’s deal is worth $3.45 million per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser.

Blackburn was slowed by injury to start the 2023 season, but ended up appearing in 21 games (20 starts) while posting a 4.43 ERA and a 3.96 FIP in 103 23 innings. He posted a career-best 22.4 percent strikeout rate, but also posted a higher walk-rate of 9.3%.

Blackburn will be arbitration eligible again next offseason before entering free agency at the end of the 2025 season. He will enter the season as the A’s most experienced starter and will likely be a candidate to start on Opening Day. Blackburn could also be a trade candidate in 2024 if he stays healthy and productive.

The Athletics avoided arbitration with outfielder Seth Brown by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $2.6 million earlier today.

