Athletics avoid arbitration with Seth Brown with $2.6 million deal

Seth Brown gets $2.6 million in his first year of arbitration.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics have avoided arbitration with outfielder Seth Brown according to a report by Marc Delucchi. Brown gets a one-year deal worth $2.6 million which is slightly more than the $2.4 million that he was projected for by MLB Trade Rumors.

Brown is in his first year of arbitration eligibility and is under team control through 2026. He slugged 25 homers in 2022, but got off to a slow start in 2023, but did finish on a better note. He appeared in 112 games and hit .222/.286/.405 with 14 home runs and a 92 wRC+. Brown figures to be in the picture again in the corner outfield for the A’s, but could be a trade candidate if they look to clear the way for some of their younger prospects.

The A’s have one other player eligible for arbitration in right-handed starter Paul Blackburn.

