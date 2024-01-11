Elephant Rumblings: More former A’s finding new landing spots

Welcome to Thursday, Athletics Nation!

A few more former Athletics have signed on for their new teams heading into 2024, among them a trio of pitchers and a once-promising outfield prospect.

Firstly, in what might be slightly old news to those of us who are addicted to baseball, left-hander Kirby Snead chose his new destination, signing with the division-rival Seattle Mariners on a minor-league deal for the 2024 season:

The Seattle Mariners have signed Kirby Snead to a minor league contract. The pitcher has a 3.39 ERA along with 294 strikeouts throughout his minor league career. The contract includes an invitation to major league spring training. pic.twitter.com/d4SKNtcjEP — Milb Central (@milb_central) January 10, 2024

So officially ends the tenure of the third player from the Chapman trade. None of the three that played for Oakland lasted more than two years, with the last hope for value from the trade landing on Gunnar Hoglund, who has a grand total of 69 professional innings. That trade was an absolute disaster for the club, no ifs, ands, or buts. Let’s hope the team salvaged some value from Hoglund.

Then, we saw another former Athletics reliever sign just a few hours later. Righty reliever Yacksel Rios signed his own minors deal with the Mew York Mets:

The Mets have signed Yacksel Rios to a minor league deal.



The 30-year-old has a career 6.32 ERA in the big leagues.



pic.twitter.com/QXRPCKBY0v — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) January 10, 2024

Rios wasn’t as well known to the fans of the Athletics since he only appeared in three games for the club in 2023. He went down to injury soon after his team debut, with his season ending due to Raynard Syndrome. Best wishes to Rios and hoping he’s healthy. That’s the most important thing.

Another reliever from the 2023 squad also found a new home as Austin Pruitt found a home with division-rival Texas:

Rangers, Austin Pruitt Agree To Minor League Deal https://t.co/JcBTZ1fMUk pic.twitter.com/aTPTDTP0gG — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 10, 2024

Pruitt was one of the few free agents that the club could have used for the upcoming season. It seems he just prefers a fresh start with the reigning-champion Rangers, and with the Oakland roster in flux, who can blame him?

And finally, outfielder Cody Thomas is heading overseas to Japan, signing a 1-year deal with the Orix Buffaloes:

Cody Thomas slashed .238/.304/.381 in 19 games for the A's and .301/.361/.562 in 107 games for Triple-A @AviatorsLV last season... https://t.co/kq8qZuPmoM — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) January 11, 2024

Thomas first came over in the trade that saw Sheldon Neuse head to the Dodgers. The former 2-sport athlete looked like a possible corner outfield option for the rebuilding A’s but didn’t take advantage of his opportunity with the club. On the bright side, he did crush his first MLB homerun.

The number of 2023 Athletics on the free agent market continues to dwindle. None of them are world beaters who would change the trajectory of the ‘24 club, but with a bullpen in flux it wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world to bring back at least one of them. Only time will tell if the club made the right decision letting these guys walk.

MLB News & Interest:

Best of X:

What a surprise: the A’s are buying votes for their new stadium in Vegas:

The C&E's keep coming in from Nevada, and the A's have paid three people that voted "yes" on SB1, and also the Clark County Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/aNb2OVg9su — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) January 11, 2024

Mark your calendars, folks!

⚾️ "@SABR Day" Meeting with Micah Franklin, Manager of Oakland Ballers (Monday, 1/29, 7 p.m. PST) ⚾️ We look forward to Micah sharing his story and discussing the upcoming season for the new @OaklandBallers. Zoom details: zakford@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/fBBo5RZiqm — Dusty Baker-Sacramento SABR Chapter (@BakerSacSABR) January 10, 2024

Apparently Oakland was just the beginning of billionaires threatening their fans: