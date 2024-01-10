Elephant Rumblings: Stockton Ports to sponsor February Fans Fest

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s decision not to stage a Fans Fest in 2023 may well have been taken as a hint at the team’s direction, and declining again to hold the event in 2024 seems to put an explanation point on the A’s abandonment of the City of Oakland.
But like last year, fans are stepping up and organizations like the Oakland 68’s and Last Dive Bar are providing support. On Monday, the A’s Single-A affiliate Stockton Ports were announced as sponsors of the event, as well.
We are very happy to announce our latest sponsor for the February 24th FansFest at Jack London Square!— Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) January 8, 2024
On behalf of the Oakland 68’s and the Last Dive Bar we wanted to thank the Stockton Ports for signing on! ❤️
Not only will they be a sponsor but they will be donating some… pic.twitter.com/k80C45kCeg
Per a 68’s representative, the Ports will provide financial sponsorship and raffle prizes for the event. The 68’s have also booked former A’s stars Khris Davis, Ben Grieve, Billy North, and Mike Norris to appear at Fans Fest 2024, which will be held at Jack London Square on February 24.
Jason Burke at SI.com noted in a piece about the Ports announcement that “this event is completely being booked and put on by ... the same fans that too often get blamed for not showing up to games.”
Meanwhile, the A’s can’t even finish a rendering of their new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. I guess it’s a good thing they aren’t running Fans Fest anymore.
