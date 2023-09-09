A’s vs. Rangers game thread

We’re coming up on game time, all. Oakland played spoiler last night and enjoyed themselves. They’ll want to do more of the same tonight against a Texas Rangers club trying to claw their way into the postseason. They’re having a hard time doing it as they’re on the outside looking in right now.

Oakland is set for a bullpen game today with reliever Sean Newcomb getting the opener nod. Shouldn’t expect him to pitch too long in this one but who knows? Here’s the lineup that’ll be backing him up:

And here’s Nathan Eovaldi and the Rangers lineup behind him:

Lotería night at the yard. pic.twitter.com/iBiIqjRPrK — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 9, 2023

Fun little graphic you got there, Texas. Won’t help you win tonight though! Let’s go A’s!