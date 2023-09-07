Elephant Rumblings: Miller has triumphant return to big leagues

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

The Athletics finally welcomed star prospect Mason Miller back from the IL yesterday. In his first game back in the big leagues since May the right-hander came out of the bullpen and looked like he never left.

Miller came on in relief of starter JO Sears in the sixth and blew the Toronto batters away. Miller had a perfect 1-2-3 frame in his first inning or work, then he just started showing off by striking out the side in his second and last inning of work, including getting star outfielder George Springer:

102 MPH PAINT



Welcome back, Mason Miller pic.twitter.com/kac8mOq8xI — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 6, 2023

The best part about seeing Miller return was watching that fastball of his. It wouldn’t have been out of the realm of possibility if he lost a couple ticks on his heater after such a long layoff. But nope, it’s still there:

Mason Miller heaters are back in the bigs



The third-ranked @Athletics prospect retired 6 straight batters -- including K'ing the side in the 7th -- in his first MLB outing since May 7.



His 13 fastballs averaged 99.6 mph and topped out at 102.4: pic.twitter.com/JuiEPxrR0t — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 6, 2023

Miller ultimately threw only 27 pitches, which is right in line with what he’s been allowed to reach while pitching for Triple-A over the past couple of weeks. It probably helped his already impressive stuff play up in his relief outing. He sure impressed his manager with his couple innings of work today;

Kotsay says it's "a great sign" to see Mason Miller pitching the way he did in his first appearance back from the IL pic.twitter.com/lkjpIlOCD1 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 6, 2023

And Miller seemed excited to join the team again. There’s a lot of new faces with the club now that weren’t here when Miller first arrived back in May, including Gelof, Soderstrom, and Butler:

Mason Miller speaks on the energy and excitement that the young A's core is bringing to the clubhouse pic.twitter.com/ecoWF3UopY — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 6, 2023

While we haven’t heard definitive plans regarding Miller’s role for the rest of the season, it’s fair to assume he won’t be going for multiple innings at a time. The club only allowed him to build up to three innings or 30 pitches maximum during his rehab assignment. Just based off today he’d be a weapon out of the bullpen for Kotsay during the last few weeks we have left here of the 2023 season. Maybe he’ll get a starting assignment soon but don’t expect them to use their prized right-hander for long outings. Either way, the club and A’s fans are glad to have Miller back in the fold.

Some good and bad news down on the farm:

SS Max Muncy is likely to be a part of the A's Arizona Fall League squad this year. Unfortunately, OF Denzel Clarke's shoulder injury is likely to keep him sidelined the rest of the year. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 6, 2023

Pretty solid company to be in:

The last three players to have 100+ hits and 55+ steals in their rookie season:



1. Esteury Ruiz (2023)

2. Billy Hamilton (2014)

3. Ichiro (2001) pic.twitter.com/xkarh5OEnS — marcus (@markusdwall) September 6, 2023

Congrats to the new dad!

Kevin Smith showing off his dad power in his first MLB game since his wife gave birth. 3-run blast puts the A's up 5-1 in the 6th. — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) September 6, 2023

Going to be a lot of competition for a slot in the Opening Day rotation: