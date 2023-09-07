 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Miller has triumphant return to big leagues

MLB news & roundup

By ConnorAshford
Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

Miller came on in relief of starter JO Sears in the sixth and blew the Toronto batters away. Miller had a perfect 1-2-3 frame in his first inning or work, then he just started showing off by striking out the side in his second and last inning of work, including getting star outfielder George Springer:

The best part about seeing Miller return was watching that fastball of his. It wouldn’t have been out of the realm of possibility if he lost a couple ticks on his heater after such a long layoff. But nope, it’s still there:

Miller ultimately threw only 27 pitches, which is right in line with what he’s been allowed to reach while pitching for Triple-A over the past couple of weeks. It probably helped his already impressive stuff play up in his relief outing. He sure impressed his manager with his couple innings of work today;

And Miller seemed excited to join the team again. There’s a lot of new faces with the club now that weren’t here when Miller first arrived back in May, including Gelof, Soderstrom, and Butler:

While we haven’t heard definitive plans regarding Miller’s role for the rest of the season, it’s fair to assume he won’t be going for multiple innings at a time. The club only allowed him to build up to three innings or 30 pitches maximum during his rehab assignment. Just based off today he’d be a weapon out of the bullpen for Kotsay during the last few weeks we have left here of the 2023 season. Maybe he’ll get a starting assignment soon but don’t expect them to use their prized right-hander for long outings. Either way, the club and A’s fans are glad to have Miller back in the fold.

