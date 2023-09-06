Athletics reinstate Mason Miller, select contract of Easton Lucas

The Oakland Athletics announced a flurry of roster moves in advance of Wednesday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Most notably, right-hander Mason Miller was reinstated from the injured list. The A’s also selected the contract of lefty Easton Lucas and recalled right-hander Devin Sweet. To make room on the active roster, Oakland optioned Sam Long and Zach Neal to Las Vegas and designated Spencer Patton for assignment.

The A’s have reinstated RHP Mason Miller from the IL, selected LHP Easton Lucas, and recalled RHP Devin Sweet from Las Vegas. LHP Sam Long and RHP Zach Neal have been optioned to Triple-A and RHP Spencer Patton has been designated for assignment. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) September 6, 2023

Miller’s last appearance at the major league level came on May 7 before he was placed on the injured list with right forearm tightness. He recently completed a rehab stint and is expected to be capped at around 50 pitches upon his return. He pitched well before the injury posting a 3.38 ERA and a 3.07 FIP in 21 1/3 innings.

Lucas was acquired in the trade with the Orioles for Shintaro Fujinami. He made 15 appearances at Las Vegas and had a 5.63 ERA and a 5.54 FIP in 16 innings. Sweet was claimed off of waivers from Seattle Saturday. He made two appearances at the major league level for the Mariners allowing two runs in two innings.