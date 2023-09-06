Blue Jays vs. Athletics game thread

After dropping last nights game to the Blue Jays 7-1, the Oakland A’s look to turn things around and avoid the sweep this afternoon at the Coliseum. On the mound for Oakland and coming off a win over the Angels is JP Sears. Zack Gelof is back in the leadoff spot and starting at second base. Ryan Noda bats third and will get a rare start in right field. Carlos Perez is behind the plate and hitting in the five spot while Kevin Smith gets the start at third base and bats sixth after being called up from Las Vegas.

The Toronto Blue Jays send lefty Hyun Jun Ryu to the mound against the A’s. Catcher Tyler Heineman will complete the battery and bat ninth. First baseman Vlad Guerrero Jr will bat second and left fielder Whit Merrifield bats cleanup.

