Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler on bereavement list

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Last night’s dispiriting affair aside, the A’s have trended up of late by winning eight of their last 15 games. Rookie outfielder Lawrence Butler has been a big contributor to the A’s recent success. After a slow start, Butler has sparked up a 5-for-14 hot streak—and three of those hits were home runs. Law really heated up on Monday, having his first multi-homer game in MLB against the Blue Jays. That brings his slash line up to a respectable .246/.268/.449 after his first 23 MLB games, though we should hope that the 2018 6th round pick will improve on his 1.4% walk rate soon.

Unfortunately, Butler had to pause his progress this week to join his family in Georgia to mourn the loss of his grandfather. Sam Warren at the San Francisco chronicle reported that Butler will miss at least two games; he already missed the second game of the Blue Jays series yesterday and will be out today, as well.

But A’s manager Mark Kotsay said he expects Butler will be back on Friday, when the A’s begin their next road trip against the Rangers. In the meantime, Kevin Smith is up from Triple-A to replace Butler. Smith has been hot with the Aviators since August, hitting .351 with six home runs.

Kotsay said that “It’s important that Lawrence be there not just for his grandpa, but for his mom as well.”

Amen to that, Kots. AN offers sincere condolences Lawrence Butler and family. We hope to see the young slugger pick up where he left off soon.

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: OF Lawrence Butler to bereavement list, IF Kevin Smith to A’s, RHP Chad Smith to LV IL, RHP Luis Medina to A’s, RHP Kirby Snead to LV, RHP Devin Sweet claimed off waivers from SEA & sent to LV, C-1B Tyler Soderstrom & LHP Sam Long to A’s…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 5, 2023

Great week for Trevor May.

Trevor May was an AL noteworthy performance this week. (0-0, 0.00 ERA) 3 games: 3 saves, 4K in 2.1 innings — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 5, 2023

I’ll take conspicuously absent first basemen for $500, Alex.

Who gets your AL Rookie of the Year vote right now and why? pic.twitter.com/b5PftBQvnc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 5, 2023

Big ups to the Ports’ Will Simpson.

Congratulations to Stockton Ports Will Simpson for being the California League Hitter of the Week! https://t.co/MHrfuxH620 — Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) September 5, 2023

HBD to A’s pitching coordinator Gil Patterson.

Happy Birthday to the , Gil Patterson.



Credentials as impressive as his dedication to the #Athletics MiLB pitchers. And one of the nicest, best humans you will ever meet. Truly, the very best.



Seen here in his natural environment - taking care of his guys. Always.

pic.twitter.com/oUbP8VYX8p — Kim C (@Cu_As) September 5, 2023

He was a lot of fun to watch.

Reba sighting!

Dogs are the best.