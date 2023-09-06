 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler on bereavement list

MLB news roundup

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Last night’s dispiriting affair aside, the A’s have trended up of late by winning eight of their last 15 games. Rookie outfielder Lawrence Butler has been a big contributor to the A’s recent success. After a slow start, Butler has sparked up a 5-for-14 hot streak—and three of those hits were home runs. Law really heated up on Monday, having his first multi-homer game in MLB against the Blue Jays. That brings his slash line up to a respectable .246/.268/.449 after his first 23 MLB games, though we should hope that the 2018 6th round pick will improve on his 1.4% walk rate soon.

Unfortunately, Butler had to pause his progress this week to join his family in Georgia to mourn the loss of his grandfather. Sam Warren at the San Francisco chronicle reported that Butler will miss at least two games; he already missed the second game of the Blue Jays series yesterday and will be out today, as well.

But A’s manager Mark Kotsay said he expects Butler will be back on Friday, when the A’s begin their next road trip against the Rangers. In the meantime, Kevin Smith is up from Triple-A to replace Butler. Smith has been hot with the Aviators since August, hitting .351 with six home runs.

Kotsay said that “It’s important that Lawrence be there not just for his grandpa, but for his mom as well.”

Amen to that, Kots. AN offers sincere condolences Lawrence Butler and family. We hope to see the young slugger pick up where he left off soon.

