A’s vs. Blue Jays game thread

Yesterday was a close one for the Oakland Athletics. After coming back from a 3-0 deficit with a trio of solo homers to tie the game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the A’s were unable to close it out in extra innings, despite a two-run homer from rookie Lawrence Butler. Today, they’ll look to tie the series up as they try to keep their winning record in September, currently at 3-1.

Pitching in the green and gold will be Ken Waldichuk as he continues building his case for a rotation spot next season.

Young Kenny will be facing off against former A’s starter Chris Bassitt and the dangerous Blue Jays lineup: