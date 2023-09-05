 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Miller expected back this week

MLB news & roundup

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to a brand new week, everyone. Hope you all had an enjoyable Labor Day weekend.

After months of missed games and a rehab assignment due to an elbow injury, A’s top pitching prospect Mason Miller is finally prepared to rejoin the club sometime during the coming week:

It’s finally happening. Considering the scare that came with the initial injury, the fact that Miller is preparing to rejoin the team this year itself is huge. It wouldn’t have been outside the realm of possibility for the team to be extra cautious with their prized young pitcher but he’s worked his way back and his next appearance should be with the Green & Gold.

Before going down with the elbow problem, Miller was quickly establishing himself in the Oakland rotation. In four starts the right-hander pitched to a 3.38 ERA in 21 13 innings while racking up 22 K’s. He displayed the raw stuff that made him essentially skip Triple-A all together and it plays in the majors.

Since he began his rehab assignment Miller has pitched five times, all starts. He’s been slowly ramping up his pitch count and aiming for roughly 30 pitches per outing. His most recent one was easily his best as he fired off three perfect innings for the Aviators while collecting four strikeouts. That’s the kind of performance the A’s we’re looking for and he’ll be rewarded with an activation off the IL and rejoining the club within the next few days. We don’t yet know the exact date he’ll be getting the ball for the A’s. The club has Tuesday and Wednesday already spoken for and Thursday is an off day. Righty Paul Blackburn would be the likely choice for Friday’s game if the club wants to remain on regular rotation so Saturday might be the day. We should be getting more information about specifics the more we get into the week. Either way, getting Miller back is going to be a nice little treat for A’s fans here in the final month of a lost season.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Agreed:

And the manager had some words on his rookie outfielder:

The message is spreading…

Numbers 55 and 56 for Ruiz

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...