Blue Jays vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to make it four-straight wins Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Medina will get the start for Oakland while Toronto will go with right-hander Jose Berrios.

Tony Kemp moves into the leadoff spot for the A’s Monday and will play left field. He will be followed by Zack Gelof, Ryan Noda, Brent Rooker and Seth Brown. Lawrence Butler starts in center field and will hit eighth.

New series on deck pic.twitter.com/sYUMLxoUWb — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 4, 2023

For the Blue Jays, George Springer will leadoff and play right field. Vladimir Guerrero slots in as the DH and will hit third. Rookie Spencer Horwitz is in at first base and will bat fourth. Ernie Clement starts in place of the injured Bo Bichette at shortstop and is hitting eighth.