Athletics reinstate Luis Medina from injured list, option Kirby Snead to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move Monday in advance of their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. The A’s reinstated right-hander Luis Medina from the injured list and optioned lefty reliever Kirby Snead to Las Vegas.

Medina was on the injured list due to a blister. He has shown flashes this season, but his overall numbers are not impressive. He has appeared in 18 games, including 13 starts, and has a 5.44 ERA and a 4.91 FIP in 86.0 innings. His last appearance came on August 18 against the Orioles when he had a noticeable velocity drop due to the blister.

Snead began the season on the injured list and has appeared in 15 games while posting a 4.63 ERA and a 4.37 FIP in 11 2/3 innings. His allowed two hits and two runs in just two third of an inning in Sunday’s win over the Angels.