A’s look to bounce back behind Joe Boyle against Angels

The Oakland Athletics will take the field for Game No. 161 on Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s dropped the opener of the series 5-1 on Friday night for their 111th loss of the season.

Rookie right-hander Joe Boyle will make his final start of the 2023 season on Saturday and will be looking to finish off what has been a fabulous debut. Boyle is yet to allow an earned run over the first nine innings of his major league career. He held the Padres to just one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings in his debut. He held the Tigers to five hits and allowed an unearned run over six innings in his last start.

The Angels haven’t announced their starter for Saturday and it could be another bullpen game.

Oakland needs to get their bats going again after mustering just four hits in Friday’s loss. Brent Rooker drove home the team’s only run with a third inning double. Aledmys Diaz accounted for two of the A’s four hits.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 30, 6:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2