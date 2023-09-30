Elephant Rumblings: Ken Waldichuk hopeful second half adjustments lead to future success

It has been a long and winding season for Oakland Athletics left-hander Ken Waldichuk, but the young lefty made enough progress in the second half to hopefully have some momentum heading into next season. Waldichuk began the 2023 season in the rotation, but struggled enough that he ended up in the bullpen. Waldichuk posted a 6.63 ERA during the first half and was carrying an ERA of over 10 over the first two months of the season. It has been a different story in the second half where Waldichuk has a 4.04 ERA and 4.44 FIP over 69 innings.

Overall it has been a terrible season on the field and off for the Athletics, but if there is a positive, it has been the progress that some of the young roster has made over the season’s final months. Waldichuk pitched better in the second half. Luis Medina ended his season on a good note with a strong final outing. JP Sears has been pretty consistent all season. There has been some disappointments to, but there could be some intriguing options for the rotation heading into next season.

