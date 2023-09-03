Angels vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The A’s took the opener Friday 9-2 and then grinded out a 2-1 win Saturday. Kyle Muller will get the start for Oakland Sunday while lefty Tyler Anderson will go for the Angels.

Ryan Noda will hit third for the A’s Sunday. Brent Rooker is back in at the cleanup spot. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate while Aledmys Diaz makes a rare start in left field and will hit eighth.

For the Angels, Luis Rengifo moves into the leadoff spot and will play right field. Randal Grichuk returns to the lineup and will hit cleanup. Chad Wallach gets the start behind the plate and will bat eighth.