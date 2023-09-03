Athletics look to complete rare sweep against Angels

Stringing together wins has been a difficult task for the Oakland Athletics, but they have an opportunity Sunday to do something that they have only accomplished twice this season when they go for a series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland scored a three-game sweep in Milwaukee back in early June as part of their season-best seven-game winning streak. Their other sweep came in August when they took two-straight from the Giants at the Coliseum.

Kyle Muller will stick in the rotation to start Sunday’s finale. Muller rejoined the active roster on August 18 and made a couple of bulk relief appearances. He returned to the rotation and struggled last week against the Mariners allowing nine hits and six runs in just four innings. Muller has allowed 16 hits and nine runs over his three appearances since returning from Triple A.

The Angles will counter with left-hander Tyler Anderson. Anderson put together a banner season with the Dodgers in 2022 and signed a multi-year deal with the Angels this past offseason. 2023 has been mostly a struggle for Anderson who has a 5.58 ERA and a 4.74 FIP in 122 2/3 innings. He was hit hard in his last start allowing six runs, including three homers, in just five innings against the Phillies.

The A’s grinned out a 2-1 win Saturday behind a good outing by Paul Blackburn and a two-run home run by Brent Rooker. Since the start of August, Rooker is hitting .232/.283/.455 with six homers and a 104 wRC+.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 3, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2