Elephant Rumblings: Winning is fun

A second straight 100-loss season is inevitable for the Oakland Athletics, but if you look hard enough, you can see improvements with the on-field product. The A’s have promoted several of their top prospects, who have added some passion along with some much-needed talent to the roster. Oakland clinched a series win with a 2-1 victory over the Angels Saturday and have lost just one series over their last four. That is going to get put to the test over the next 10 days when they face Toronto, Texas and Houston in succession.

The A’s were just 9-18 in August, but are 7-5 over their last 12 games and have yet to lose in September. After returning from Houston, they will complete their final homestand of the season against the Padres, Mariners and Tigers. They will then hit the road to face the Twins and Angels.

It will be an important stretch for a roster that is looking to show that they can be a part of the next good A’s team. We have already seen a lot of growth from several of the young players. There is opportunity for more over the final weeks.

Brent Rooker gave the A’s all the offense they needed Saturday.

Tony Kemp with another highlight reel catch.

Mark Kotsay on the decision to intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani twice

"The one guy in their lineup that can really beat you is Shohei."



Kotsay explains the decision to intentionally walk Ohtani twice pic.twitter.com/3F5juW7EfL — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023

Mason Miller looks like he is ready to return

Mason Miller was untouchable in his fifth rehab start with four K's across three perfect innings



The @Athletics' No. 3 prospect averaged 98.2 mph on his fastball and touched triple digits twice for the @AviatorsLV: pic.twitter.com/TEjWPoz0Aq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 3, 2023

Jacob Wilson continues to impress