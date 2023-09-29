A’s vs. Angels game thread

The final series of the year is upon us. I know many fans be checked out by now but it’d be a big boost for next season if the A’s new young core can end things on a strong note, especially against an AL West opponent that we have the potential to surpass as soon as 2024.

For the pitching matchup, we’ve got a rookie faceoff with southpaw Ken Waldichuk going up against righty Chase Silseth of the Angels.

Lining up for Oakland are the following nine:

And here’s the Angels’ lineup: