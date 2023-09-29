A’s vs. Angels game thread

The final series of the year is upon us. I know many fans be checked out by now but it’d be a big boost for next season if the A’s new young core can end things on a strong note, especially against an AL West opponent that we have the potential to surpass as soon as 2024.
For the pitching matchup, we’ve got a rookie faceoff with southpaw Ken Waldichuk going up against righty Chase Silseth of the Angels.
Lining up for Oakland are the following nine:
Friday Night ̶L̶i̶g̶h̶t̶s̶ Lineup pic.twitter.com/WbqClvz1hj— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 29, 2023
And here’s the Angels’ lineup:
Set for Friday night at the Big ️— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 30, 2023
: @BallySportWest
: @AngelsRadioKLAA, KWKW1330#GoHalos x @FBMSupply pic.twitter.com/XwvLXPfScE
Loading comments...