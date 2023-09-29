Athletics head to Anaheim to close out season against the Angels

Some quality pitching by Luis Medina and a clutch eighth inning homer by Ryan Noda helped the Oakland Athletics score a 2-1 win Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, snapping a three-game losing streak. The A’s traveled to Anaheim after the game and will face what’s left of the Angels in a three-game series which gets underway Friday.

It has been a brutal turn of events for the Angels who elected to go for it at the trade deadline only to flop down the stretch. LA is 15-37 since August 1 and have since lost Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout for the remainder of the season. They come into Friday’s game having lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Ken Waldichuk will make his final start of the regular season for the A’s in Friday’s opener. After struggling early on, Waldichuk has put together a solid second half for Oakland. He allowed two runs and struck out seven over six innings in his last start against the Tigers. Waldichuk has allowed two runs or less in eight of his past nine appearances.

Right-hander Chase Silseth will start opposite of Waldichuk in the opener. He failed to make it out of the fourth inning of his last start allowing two runs over 3 1/3 innings before exiting after 58 pitches. He tossed a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen agains the A’s back in the opening series of the season.

Oakland managed just four hits in Thursday’s win. Nick Allen drove in the first run with a second inning single. Noda’s eighth inning homer was his 16th of the season.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 29, 6:38 p.m. PDT

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2