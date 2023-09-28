Luis Medina, A’s look to snap three-game skid in Minnesota

After another tough loss Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a three-game skid Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Oakland dropped the series opener 11-3 and then saw a lead slip away late Wednesday in a 6-4 loss. Luis Medina will get the start in the series finale for Oakland while the Twins will go with righty Sonny Gray.

Medina will make his 23rd appearance of the season and his 17th start. He has shown some promise with his performance, but his overall numbers haven’t been good. He allowed five runs (four earned) over five innings in his last start against Detroit. That snapped a string of six straight appearances where he failed to log at least five innings. Medina has a 6.60 ERA in 46 1/3 innings on the road this season.

Gray has been a workhorse again for the Twins making 31 starts while logging 180 innings. He has a 2.80 ERA for the season and is averaging just about a strikeout per inning. Gray has been lights out in the second half and has allowed just two earned runs over his last three starts combined. He allowed four hits, one run and struck out eight over six innings in his last start against the Angels.

The A’s jumped out to a 4-2 lead behind Joey Estes Wednesday before the bullpen gave it up late. Lawrence Butler had two doubles in three plate appearances. Brent Rooker drove in two of Oakland’s four runs on the night. Esteury Ruiz singled in a pinch-hit appearance, but was thrown out trying to steal for the 13th time this season. Ruiz needs one more stolen base to tie Kenny Lofton’s rookie record of 66.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, September 28, 10:10 a.m. PDT

Location: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2