A’s vs. Twins game thread

Good morning everyone! If you’re up this bright and early you’ll be treated to some pre-afternoon baseball from your favorite baseball team. The A’s are just moments away from their series finale against the Twins, hoping to avoid a sweep here in the final week of the year.

Right-hander Luis Medina is set for what is likely his final start of the season today here against Minnesota. He’ll be hoping to finish on a high note with a strong start this morning. Oakland’s lineup backup him up:

On the other side of the field, the Twins are throwing old friend and former Athletic Sonny Gray against his former organization. The Twins will back up Gray with this lineup:

It’s a Gray day for the regular-season home finale.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/jQ6TxMAhCv — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 28, 2023

Let’s go A’s! Avoid the sweep!