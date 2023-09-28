A’s vs. Twins game thread

Good morning everyone! If you’re up this bright and early you’ll be treated to some pre-afternoon baseball from your favorite baseball team. The A’s are just moments away from their series finale against the Twins, hoping to avoid a sweep here in the final week of the year.
Right-hander Luis Medina is set for what is likely his final start of the season today here against Minnesota. He’ll be hoping to finish on a high note with a strong start this morning. Oakland’s lineup backup him up:
Rise and shine ☀️ pic.twitter.com/tvQYIEnROi— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 28, 2023
On the other side of the field, the Twins are throwing old friend and former Athletic Sonny Gray against his former organization. The Twins will back up Gray with this lineup:
It’s a Gray day for the regular-season home finale.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/jQ6TxMAhCv— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 28, 2023
Let’s go A’s! Avoid the sweep!
