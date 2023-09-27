Athletics vs. Twins game thread

After losing the first game of the series last night, Oakland is preparing to take on the Twins for the second to last time this season.

Rookie pitcher Joey Estes is getting the ball for his second career major-league start, and very likely his last start of the 2023 season. Hopefully tonight goes smoother than his MLB debut. Here’s the Oakland lineup behind Estes:

Round ✌️ in the Twin Cities pic.twitter.com/kJlc1cUesl — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 27, 2023

Estes and the A’s will be going up against Twins starter Pablo Lopez. The right-handed Lopez had had a great season for Minnesota and could give the offense trouble tonight.

Here’s the Twins’ lineup that’ll be backing Lopez up:

Let’s go A’s! Run through the finish line and get another win!