Joey Estes as Athletics look to snap skid against Twins

Joey Estes will make his second career start Wednesday when the Oakland Athletics continue a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The A’s fell behind early and never recovered in Tuesday’s series opener. Right-hander Pablo Lopez will get the start for Minnesota.

The A’s acquired Estes from Atlanta in the Matt Olson trade. He began the season at Double A where he posted solid numbers. He allowed 19 runs in 32 2/3 innings at Triple A after a late season promotion. Estes made his major league debut last week against the Seattle Mariners and allowed five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The Twins acquired Lopez last offseason from the Marlins in exchange for Luis Arraez in a move that helped both clubs. Lopez will make his 32nd start of the season in Wednesday’s game and has posted a 3.61 ERA and a 3.39 FIP in a career-high 189 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out seven over six innings in his last start against the Angels.

Oakland fell behind 7-0 in Tuesday’s opener, but again struggled to produce with runners in scoring position. The A’s were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base. Seth Brown hit his 14th home run in the loss and drove in two of Oakland’s three runs. Brent Rooker and Nick Allen finished with two hits each.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 27, 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2