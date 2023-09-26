Athletics activate JJ Bleday, option Kevin Smith to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins. The A’s reinstated JJ Bleday from the injured list and optioned infielder Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.

Bleday was placed on the injured list on August 15 with a sprained ACL. Initially his season appeared to be in jeopardy, but he improved in recent weeks and just completed a rehab assignment. Bleday has appeared in 77 games for Oakland and is hitting .203/.313/.373 and 10 home runs with a 96 wRC+.

Smith’s latest stint on the active roster didn’t go any better than his previous going 7-for-41 at the plate with 17 strikeouts. Smith has appeared in 49 games at the major league level this season and is hitting .185/.220/.326 with a 49 wRC+.