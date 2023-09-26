Athletics begin final road trip in Minnesota

The Oakland Athletics will head out on their final road trip of the season Tuesday when they begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Oakland split a four-game series with Detroit over the weekend, but the Oakland era record for losses in a single season with their 108th Sunday. Paul Blackburn will be on the mound Tuesday while Minnesota will go with righty Bailey Ober.

Blackburn will make his 21st appearance of the season and will be looking to finish the season strong. He pitched well in his last start, holding the Mariners to four hits and two runs over five innings. That snapped a two-start stretch where he failed to make it past the third inning.

Ober has put together a solid 2023 season posting a 3.66 ERA and a 4.18 FIP in 132 2/3 innings across 24 starts. He held the Reds to three hits and two runs over five innings in his last start. Ober hasn’t logged more than five innings in an outing since July 23, a span of eight straight starts.

The A’s had plenty of opportunities Sunday, but were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. Esteury Ruiz, Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers all finished with two hits each.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, September 26, 4:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2