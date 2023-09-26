Elephant Rumblings: A’s begin final road trip of season

Happy Tuesday to all! Hope everyone’s week started good and keeps going.

We’re in the final stretch here as the club embarks on their final road trip of the season. The club just wrapped up their final home stand of the season but still have six games to go before the long winter begins. They’ll kick off the first of those tonight in Minnesota against the Twins. They’ve punched their ticket to the playoffs after clinching the AL Central a few days ago. That doesn’t mean they don’t have anything left to play for in the regular season, though. Minnesota has a chance to catch the Texas Rangers and overtake them for the #2 seed in the playoffs, but they’ll need some help to do that. If Texas ends up putting up another couple of wins then the Twins might turn their attention to October and begin resting players. The A’s might benefit from that as the Twins hold out their best players, but as of right now the A’s are scheduled to face the Twins’ top 3 pitchers, one of which is old friend Sonny Gray.

After that quick 3-game series against Minnesota the club heads to warmer weather in SoCal. The A’s finish the season in Anaheim with 3 games against the Angels, who unlike the Twins have nothing really to play for. It’s been a very disappointing end to Los Angeles’ season as they bought at the trade deadline, only to immediately fall apart and cut bait on those very acquisitions. There’ll be no Shohei Ohtani or Mike Trout when the A’s play them as both superstar players are done for the season with injuries, and it’s very likely that the Angels won’t ever see Ohtani play for them ever again. The Angels will finish the season in fourth place in the AL West, ahead of only our Oakland A’s.

We’re in for a long baseball-less offseason of what is likely to be the final offseason the club is the Oakland A’s. Hopefully the organization makes a addition or two to take Oakland fans’ minds off everything else going on off the field.

Thank you for the kind words, Trevor:

@Athletics fans,



When I signed on last December, the thing I was most excited for was playing for this YOU. Trust me when I say this. YOU GUYS BRING IT. The passion/support for your team is incredible. We feel it. Every time we take the field, make a play, execute a pitch. pic.twitter.com/foxg0PtUFG — Trevor May (@IamTrevorMay) September 25, 2023

Sounds like a guy who knows his time with the club is coming to an end:

Last start in a home A’s jersey and I’m happy it looked like this.



THANK YOU OAKLAND FANS❕



From the bottom of my heart, my family and I appreciate all of you. Wish we could have given you a better season but just know we all gave 110% every time we stepped between the lines pic.twitter.com/WgmuNNCVIa — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) September 25, 2023

Fair point:

Quick follow-up for Lombardo: how long does he think stadiums last these days? https://t.co/JpGsYAkT34 — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) September 26, 2023

Some extra work for the third base prospect who is one stop away from the big leagues: