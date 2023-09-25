Elephant Rumblings: A’s wrap up 2023 home games

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s dropped their 2023 home finale at the Coliseum against the Tigers yesterday after playing a pair of great games on Friday and Saturday that halted an eight game skid and secured a series split with Detroit to wrap up the home schedule. The A’s will now finish their season on the road in Minneapolis and Anaheim this week.

Despite yesterday’s loss, fans made Sunday special by amplifying their message of disappointment with the team’s ownership and bringing it to a new crescendo. They chanted “Sell the Team” on the way to the stadium and throughout the game from the stands.

Sell the Team chants on the BART ramp for the A’s home finale pic.twitter.com/hbw1Gds3QK — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) September 24, 2023

A huge “Oakland” banner was unfurled in the right field bleachers to show the world where the A’s belong.

Giant Oakland flag and banner reading OAKLAND WILL NEVER QUIT in right field. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/ixbiN8McUg — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 24, 2023

The real “Rooted in Oakland” movement had an air attack, too.

Flight over the Coliseum right now. pic.twitter.com/VLQ4VsCeIO — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) September 24, 2023

The A’s will be back at the Coliseum next year and possibly beyond that before the team makes its anticipated move to a new ballpark Las Vegas in 2028. But yesterday’s game was probably the last chance fans had to make their voices heard before final and critical decisions are made—namely a vote by MLB owners on the A’s relocation plan that is expected later this year.

Today’s A’s game is not the last one ever at the Coliseum.



But is almost certainly the last time they’ll play there with a future home undefined. — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) September 24, 2023

Will we know by Opening Day if the A’s will be playing their final season at the Coliseum in 2024? Tough to say, but it’s time for me to start thinking in earnest about seeing the A’s play in Oakland as much as I can, before it’s too late.

Bleday on the mend.

JJ Bleday will be playing nine innings in right field for the Aviators today. The A's will see how today goes to determine next steps, per Kotsay. — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) September 24, 2023

A legend’s last AB in Oakland.

Miggy’s final at-bat at The Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/D4Nk72bMPI — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 24, 2023

Earlier, Sears froze the future HOFer.

JP Sears, Nasty 85mph Changeup. pic.twitter.com/mRCWl9lBN6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 24, 2023

Ruiz now tantalizingly close to the record.

Esteury Ruiz swipes third for stolen base No. 65. He's one away from tying Kenny Lofton for the AL rookie record. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 24, 2023

