Elephant Rumblings: A’s wrap up 2023 home games

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s dropped their 2023 home finale at the Coliseum against the Tigers yesterday after playing a pair of great games on Friday and Saturday that halted an eight game skid and secured a series split with Detroit to wrap up the home schedule. The A’s will now finish their season on the road in Minneapolis and Anaheim this week.

Despite yesterday’s loss, fans made Sunday special by amplifying their message of disappointment with the team’s ownership and bringing it to a new crescendo. They chanted “Sell the Team” on the way to the stadium and throughout the game from the stands.

A huge “Oakland” banner was unfurled in the right field bleachers to show the world where the A’s belong.

The real “Rooted in Oakland” movement had an air attack, too.

The A’s will be back at the Coliseum next year and possibly beyond that before the team makes its anticipated move to a new ballpark Las Vegas in 2028. But yesterday’s game was probably the last chance fans had to make their voices heard before final and critical decisions are made—namely a vote by MLB owners on the A’s relocation plan that is expected later this year.

Will we know by Opening Day if the A’s will be playing their final season at the Coliseum in 2024? Tough to say, but it’s time for me to start thinking in earnest about seeing the A’s play in Oakland as much as I can, before it’s too late.

