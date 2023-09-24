Tigers vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will look to end their home slate on a good note Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. JP Sears will get the start for the A’s while Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for Detroit.

Esteury Ruiz moves back into the leadoff spot with the lefty on the mound. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at third base and will bat cleanup. Carlos Perez starts behind the plate and is hitting sixth.

For the Tigers, Miguel Cabrera returns to the lineup for Sunday’s finale as the DH and will hit cleanup. Javier Baez is back in the lineup at shortstop and will hit seventh.