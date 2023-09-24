JP Sears, Athletics look for 3rd straight win against Tigers

The Oakland Athletics will try to secure a series win Sunday in their final home game of the 2023 season. The A’s snapped an eight-game losing streak Friday and then hung on late Saturday to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Sunday’s game will feature an intriguing matchup between two lefties in Oakland’s JP Sears and Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez.

There was a question as to whether or not Sears would even be in the A’s rotation on Opening Day, but he will make his 31st start of the season in Sunday’s game. Sears has blown past his previous career high in innings with 163 1⁄ 3 and naturally has worn down a bit posting a 5.37 ERA and a 5.63 FIP in the second half. After struggling to end August, Sears has allowed seven runs combined over four starts in September. He allowed six hits, four walks and four runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last start against the Mariners.

Rodriguez left after just three innings in his last start with what was called a “scapular spasm”. There was initially questions about whether he would make another start, but is penciled back in for Sunday. Rodriguez allowed five hits and five runs against the Dodgers before exiting.

The A’s managed just six hits in Saturday’s win, but made the most of their opportunities. Esteury Ruiz finished with two of them, including his fifth home run of the season that gave them a 2-1 lead. Ruiz is still sitting on 63 stolen bases and is just three away from tying Kenny Lofton’s rookie record. Ryan Noda and Zack Gelof drove in the other two runs in the eighth inning to give the A’s some breathing room.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 24, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010