Elephant Rumblings: Ryan Noda wins Catfish Hunter Award

Ryan Noda has proven to be one of the best additions that the Oakland Athletics made this last offseason. He is second on the team in fWAR, trailing only rookie Zack Gelof. His contributions are beyond the field though and he was named as the winner of the Catfish Hunter Award for the 2023 season prior to Saturday’s game.
Congratulations to Ryan Noda on being selected as the 2023 Catfish Hunter Award winner for exemplifying the competitive, inspirational, and courageous spirit of HOF pitcher Catfish Hunter! pic.twitter.com/6n1jJ4Wj38— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 23, 2023
Noda is the first rookie to ever receive the honor.
"It's a pretty big honor for Ryan Noda to have been given that."@Athletics Mark Kotsay on Ryan Noda being selected as the 2023 Catfish Hunter Award winner. pic.twitter.com/u5W3R5rsLF— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) September 23, 2023
Best of Twitter
Mark Kotsay on what he is looking for over the final week of the season
Kotsay explains what he wants to see from A's players across these final eight games: pic.twitter.com/6pZKYydDNn— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 23, 2023
Esteury Ruiz with the two-run shot
Esty knew it pic.twitter.com/A9KYuEN8rX— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 23, 2023
Noda adds on late.
Noda adds on! pic.twitter.com/rvknqpHE2G— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 23, 2023
JJ Bleday looks like he is nearing a return
JJ BLEDAY HOME RUN ✈️ pic.twitter.com/14AyKuuENn— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 24, 2023
Two-run single BLEDAY and we’ve got TACOS! pic.twitter.com/zWmgH033Z4— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) September 24, 2023
