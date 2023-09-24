Elephant Rumblings: Ryan Noda wins Catfish Hunter Award

Ryan Noda has proven to be one of the best additions that the Oakland Athletics made this last offseason. He is second on the team in fWAR, trailing only rookie Zack Gelof. His contributions are beyond the field though and he was named as the winner of the Catfish Hunter Award for the 2023 season prior to Saturday’s game.

Congratulations to Ryan Noda on being selected as the 2023 Catfish Hunter Award winner for exemplifying the competitive, inspirational, and courageous spirit of HOF pitcher Catfish Hunter! pic.twitter.com/6n1jJ4Wj38 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 23, 2023

Noda is the first rookie to ever receive the honor.

"It's a pretty big honor for Ryan Noda to have been given that."@Athletics Mark Kotsay on Ryan Noda being selected as the 2023 Catfish Hunter Award winner. pic.twitter.com/u5W3R5rsLF — A's Cast (@athleticscast24) September 23, 2023

