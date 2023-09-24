 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Ryan Noda wins Catfish Hunter Award

News and notes from Saturday for the Athletics and the rest of Major League Baseball.

By Kris Willis
Detroit Tigers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ryan Noda has proven to be one of the best additions that the Oakland Athletics made this last offseason. He is second on the team in fWAR, trailing only rookie Zack Gelof. His contributions are beyond the field though and he was named as the winner of the Catfish Hunter Award for the 2023 season prior to Saturday’s game.

Noda is the first rookie to ever receive the honor.

Mark Kotsay on what he is looking for over the final week of the season

Esteury Ruiz with the two-run shot

Noda adds on late.

JJ Bleday looks like he is nearing a return

