A’s look for a second straight win against Tigers

After snapping an eight-game losing streak, the Oakland Athletics will try to make it two straight wins Saturday when they continue a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

The A’s scored seven unanswered runs Friday night to claim an 8-2 win. Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers both homered. Rooker has homered in three-straight games and is one away from a 30-homer season. Ryan Noda had two hits while Zack Gelof reached base three times in the win.

Rookie right-hander Joe Boyle will make his second career start in Saturday’s game. The A’s acquired Boyle at the trade deadline from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for lefty reliever Sam Moll. He made his major league debut on September 17 against the Padres and was impressive striking out four while tossing three scoreless innings. Boyle allowed just one hit and issued two walks in his debut. The walks are a thing to watch for Boyle. He walked seven over 17 1/3 innings in three starts at Double A and 11 in 16 innings in three appearances for Las Vegas. Boyle has a big arm, but has been plagued by command issues throughout his short professional career.

The Tigers haven’t announced their starter for Saturday yet. One possibility is left-hander Joey Wentz who last pitched on September 17 out of the bullpen. Wentz allowed three runs and struck out seven over 4 1/3 innings that day against the Angels. For the season, he has made 23 appearances and 18 starts and has a 6.63 ERA and a 5.68 FIP in 97 2/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010