Elephant Rumblings: Brent Rooker finishing the season strong

The Oakland Athletics snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over the Detroit Tigers Friday night. Brent Rooker homered for the third straight game and has his eyes set on his first career 30-homer season. Rooker was claimed off waivers from the Royals last November. He seized on the opportunity for regular playing time and slugged nine homers and put up a 231 wRC+ over his first 22 games. However, his season would be filled with plenty of peaks and valleys. After that explosive first month, Rooker hit just .195/.280/.337 with four homers and a 76 wRC+ over his next 49 games.
Brent Rooker offers up strong, heartfelt advice to any struggling young players after bouncing back from a mid-season rut pic.twitter.com/m5zfnJfjR5— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 23, 2023
Rooker heated back up in July (143 wRC+), cooled in August (93 wRC+) and is finishing strong down the stretch. He is slugging .660 in September with a 163 wRC+.
The book on Rooker has always been a lot of power and a lot of swing and miss. His 32.3% strikeout rate is right in line with his career average. He’s not a great defender in the outfield and has seen most of his action at DH. Despite his shortcomings, Rooker has proven to be a nice story in an otherwise lost season for the A’s.
