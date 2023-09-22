 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Tigers game thread

Need a win to snap the skid

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland might not have a lot to play for here in the final few games at the Coliseum for 2023, except pride. Does this young team have any fight left in them?

Here’s the Oakland lineup that’ll back up starter Ken Waldichuk:

And here’s the bats he’ll be facing in his last start in front of the home fans:

Snap this awful skid, boys!

